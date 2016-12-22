New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has Saif, Karisma and entire Khan-Kapoor clan thronging hospital to see Taimur!

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her little bundle of joy on Tuesday morning December 21, 2016, and named the baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. After her delivery, many of Bebo's relatives and friends have been visiting the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to meet the dotting mother and her baby boy!

According to Pinkvilla, hubby Saif Ali Khan, his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, Kareena's sister Karisma with kids, BFF Malaika Arora Khan, uncle Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu, father Randhir Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani visited the hospital.

We wish the Khan family much luck and love!