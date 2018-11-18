हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika and Ranveer in Mumbai

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in Mumbai—Pics

Deepika and Ranveer were recently clicked at Mumbai airport, returning from Italy after their wedding.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding at Lake Como, Italy will be the talk of the town for a long time. The couple had two ceremonies, one was a traditional Konkani wedding and the other was a Sindhi wedding. The ceremonies took place on November 14 and 15 and the couple looked straight out of a period drama at the wedding! 

Deepika and Ranveer were recently clicked at Mumbai airport, returning from Italy husband and wife. Mr and Mrs Bhavnani, as we can call them now, looked adorable together, as always and the pics are breaking the internet already.

Check out these pics, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by(@club.deepikapadukonefan) on

Deep-Veer were rumored to be dating for nearly six years but never really admitted their relationship status. They dropped ample hints through their social media PDA and public appearances but their relationship was made official only when they shared wedding invites on Twitter in October. Both wore Sabyasachi ensemble for their big day and the pictures spoke for themselves how happy they are together. 'Deepveer' have been giving us couple goals for quite some time now and their wedding pics made us all euphoric. 

The couple will reportedly host two reception parties. One at Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, and the other in Mumbai.

Here's welcoming the newly-wedded couple, back in India!

