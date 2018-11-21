Newlyweds Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone snapped ahead of their wedding reception — Pics inside

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in Bengaluru for their wedding reception, which is believed to be held at The Leela Palace. The event will see most of Deepika's relatives in attendance.

Deepika and Ranveer had a fairytale wedding in Italy last week. Though there were not many photos of the adorable duo earlier, but ever since they have returned back to the country, the social media has been flooded with their latest photos, with the two decked up in the best of their outfits.

On Wednesday, a new set of photos of the newlywed couple came out where the duo can be seen seated on the back seat of their car as they were heading to The Leela Palace where the reception is being held tonight. While Deepika is seen in a black outfit and sunnies, Ranveer is seen in a grey hoodie.

Interestingly, neither Deepika not Ranveer could take their eyes off each other as they got clicked having a conversation with each other. The two even took a second to greet the media and smiled at them.

Take a look at their photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking about the reception ceremony, it is said to be held in the grand ballroom of The Leela Palace and it is beautifully decorated. The couple is expected to host a second wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends and the media.