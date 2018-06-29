हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla kiss

Newlyweds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla share cutesy lip kiss at Mumbai reception—Watch

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony on June 21, 2018.

New Delhi: Lovebirds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla left us all awe-struck with their dreamy wedding pics. The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony on June 21, 2018. Both Rubina and Abhinav are popular television actors and have a huge fan following. The couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral in no time and they looked straight out of a fairytale! At the wedding, Rubina looked mesmerising in a white lehenga while Abhinav looked ultra-dapper in a sky blue sherwani. 

The couple recently hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai and pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet. 

A fan page shared a video of Rubina and Abhinav sharing a cutesy lip kiss at the reception and the moment was captured by cameras.

Abhinav has featured in shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Hitler Didi', 'Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'.  He is currently essaying the main antagonist in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Rubina, on the other hand, has appeared in two seasons of 'Choti Bahu', 'Saas Bina Sasural' and 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed'. She is currently playing a transgender in 'Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Rubina and Abhinav had been dating for last seven years.

Here's wishing hearty congratulations to the newly married couple!

