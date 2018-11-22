हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nice end to the year: Saif Ali Khan on success of 'Sacred Games', 'Baazaar'

With back-to-back success of "Sacred Games" and "Baazaar", Saif Ali Khan is in happy space and hopes next year turns out to be equally good.

Mumbai: With back-to-back success of "Sacred Games" and "Baazaar", Saif Ali Khan is in happy space and hopes next year turns out to be equally good.

"Baazaar" received mostly mixed to positive reviews from critics and is still running in theatres. The team celebrated the success of the film on Wednesday. The success of "Baazaar" comes after a string of disappointments for the actor.

Calling "Baazaar" a slightly different-themed film, Saif said, "It was a brave subject, it was about stock markets. People have praised my performance. Some people concerned have made money and the numbers are decent. It is a nice end to the year, I am happy with this I look forward to a nice next year. The past has not been great. So I am happy with this."

The 48-year-old actor also has garened positive reponse for his role of a troubled police officer Sartaj Singh in Netflix original series "Sacred Games". 

"I love acting and I had a great role (in both) and I think there was a lot of appreciation for the role and lot of people said they enjoyed the film."

The actor has his hands full with films like Nitin Kakkar's "Jawaani Jaaneman", the role of an anti-hero in period film "Tanaji: The Unsung Hero" opposite Ajay Devgn and Navdeep Singh's "Hunter".

With his daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut film "Kedarnath" releasing on December 7 and son Taimur's popularity the internet, when asked if the Pataudi trend is ruling, Saif said, "I don't know. I think the Pataudis are mainly to play cricket so, it would be Tagore trend, if anything."

Taimur, who will turn two, next month, has a doll modelled on him.

On this, Saif said, "They should have given me one. I wish them luck."

