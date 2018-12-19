हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nick Jonas arrives back in India sans Priyanka Chopra ahead of his Mumbai receptions

A third reception of the couple will be held on December 20 for Priyanka's industry friends and colleagues. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now man and wife. The duo had been cherishing every bit of their time together, away from India. After hosting a lavish wedding reception in Delhi days after their marriage, the newlywed is all set to host two more receptions in Mumbai, today and tomorrow. 

Earlier in the day, Nick was seen arriving back in Indian. He was dressed up casually in a white sweatshirt, black denim and a cap for his airport look. He completed his look with dark brown sunnies and a black bag. While Nick appeared all prepared for the reception tonight, his ladylove Priyanka was nowhere seen. 

Take a look at his photos from the airport today: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Priyanka and Nick have had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies. 

Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a 'mehendi' ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

After their lavish wedding in Udaipur in the first week of December, the two hosted their first grand wedding reception in Delhi on December 4 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Apart from their Mumbai receptions, the Jonas will hold another reception in the United States for their family and colleagues in the West.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Shonali Bose' 'Sky Is Pink'. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka and Farhan have previously worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. 

In addition, she recently shot for an episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' with 'frenemy' Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

