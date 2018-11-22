हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas arrives in India ahead of wedding with Priyanka Chopra, gets warm welcome from ladylove

PeeCee took the mushiest way to welcome her fiancee as he arrived in India ahead of their wedding. 

New Delhi: With barely few days remaining for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding, the American singer and groom-to-be Nick Jonas arrived in India on Thursday. And as he landed at the airport, the Desi Girl had a loved-up message for her fiance. 

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of both with the caption, 'Welcome home baby'. 

Earlier, a Filmfare report claimed that Nick will be arriving in India before anyone else to brush up his dancing skills with wedding choreographer Ganesh Hegde. The international pop sensation will be practising some of the songs he will be performing at the sangeet ceremony.

The report further states that the list of songs that Nick is going to perform include a couple of Priyanka's Bollywood songs as well. Nick will also shake a leg with his bride-to-be on song 'Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani and 'Gallan Goodiyan' from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. 

Yesterday, Nick had posted on social media that he was on his way to India, where he will marry Priyanka over festivities lasting five-days, beginning November 28, in Jodhpur. The wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhawan hotel. Nick had shared a video of him departing from New York City, which he captioned, "See you later NYC."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

See you later NYC...

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

In the meantime, Nick's parents are also expected to reach India soon. 

Nick and Priyanka will tie the knot according to Hindu and Christian traditions on December 2 and 3 respectively. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was recently spotted in Jodhpur, where she is supervising last-minute preparations for the wedding festivities.

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy filming director Shonali Bose’s upcoming movie, 'The Sky is Pink'. The film’s makers said she will be shooting till a day before her wedding.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka nickPriyanka Nick weddingnick jonas wedding

