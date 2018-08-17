हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra's family to host an engagement party?

Nick arrived in Mumbai last night along with his parents

Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra&#039;s family to host an engagement party?

New Delhi: International pop star Nick Jonas and popular actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding rumours have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Reports suggest that our Desi Girl is all set to take the big step and got engaged to Nick on her birthday. Priyanka turned 36 in July and as per reports it was on her birthday that Nick had popped the question to the actress.

Nick arrived in Mumbai last night along with his parents, adding further fuel to the wedding rumours. As per a report in E! Online.com, Nick and Pee Cee's families will meet for the first time today and the Chopra's will host an engagement party!

Neither Priyanka nor Nick have given an official statement.

However, the singer almost confirmed his engagement a few days ago by saying 'Thanks Man' to a fan who congratulated him on the same, reported US Weekly. On the other hand, Priyanka has remained tight-lipped about her engagement but her social media PDA for Nick speaks volumes.

The actress also flashed a huge diamond ring on her finger at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding rumours caught fire when the actress walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share that Pee Cee is no longer a part of the film. His tweet was enough to let us know that there is more than what meets the eye.

