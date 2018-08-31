हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nick Jonas' battle rope workout video will inspire you to hit the gym this weekend - Watch

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra's fiancé Nick Jonas seems to be a fitness freak and his latest workout video is proof. The American singer took to his Instagram to share a video that shows him doing a battle rope exercise.

He published the video on Tuesday and wrote: "Sweaty Tuesdays... @mattblank923 with another killer workout.(sic)."

 

Sweaty Tuesdays... @mattblank923 with another killer workout.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick 25, recently got engaged to former Miss World and Bollywood-Hollywood actress/singer Priyanka Chopra. The two were in India a few weeks back for the traditional Indian roka ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple.

Nick and his parents - mother Denise Miller-Jonas and father Kevin Jonas were dressed in ethnic Indian wear. In one of the photographs from the roka ceremony, Nick was seen sitting next to Priyanka with folded hands the tilak on his forehead, his eyes closed in devotion.

PeeCee, now a popular name in Hollywood, met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. Love blossomed between the two of them soon after,  and since then they were spotted together on innumerable occasions.

