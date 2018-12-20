Nick Jonas celebrates brother Kevin Jonas's wedding anniversary with a bizarre pimple story

New Delhi: American singer Nick Jonas on Thursday celebrated his brother Kevin Jonas's wedding anniversary by sharing a very cute pimple story, and all we can say is, been there done that!

This Wednesday marked 9 years of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' wedding and Nick expressed his love for the two by sharing a hilarious zit story from the couple's wedding day.

"9 years ago today my brother @kevinjonas and his bride @daniellejonas got married. Little known fact... on the day of their wedding I had an enormous zit in the middle of my forehead. I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see... but the two of them made me feel so much better about it by telling me “you can’t see it at all” and “no one will notice”. Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together is so touching and selfless. My zit faded away after a about a week but their love endures forever. As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride I’m so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be. Love you both so much (and your sweet daughters). Cheers to a lifetime of joy ahead for you both together always. Happy anniversary," he wrote besides sharing a wedding photo of his brother Kevin and his sister-in-law Danielle.

Priyanka, who tied the knot with Nick early this month, also wishing Kevin and Danielle on their anniversary.

In the meantime, tick and Priyanka have returned back from their mini-vacation from New York and are in Mumbai where they are hosting their third Mumbai reception tonight. While Nick is expected to fly back to New York after the reception, Priyanka will reportedly resume shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink'.