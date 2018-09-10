Nick Jonas explains his Roka ceremony on Jimmy Fallon show in the most cutest way —Watch

New Delhi: We have come across several 'East met West' love stories before but the one shared between American singer Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is most adorable till date.
Priyanka and Nick had a small and private Roka ceremony when he was in Mumbai last month. It was also the first time they made their relationship official. Nick's parents had also come to India and were seen clad in traditional Indian attire and grooving to Punjabi beats.
Recently, former Jonas Brothers band member appeared on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon where he has seen explaining his Roka ceremony and its importance. The singer had come as a guest on the show where Fallon showed him a photo from his Roka ceremony and asked, "What's was going here"? That's when the 25-year-old described the Roka ceremony as "a union of two families and a proof of their engagement".
Nick-Priyanka's love story:
Nick and Priyanka were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later. In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time", he also insisted they went only as friends.
"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," Nick, 25, told Fallon.
It was only in the subsequent few weeks that the couple spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumours. While the people around them started questioning what was cooking, Nick maintained then that their relationship was just platonic.
"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," he said, adding: "So, the story sort of wrote itself." Nick said it wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try. "It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."