Nick Jonas' father Kevin, brother Joe welcome Priyanka Chopra to the family

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship official after a private roka ceremony which took place at the actress' Mumbai bungalow. While Nick Jonas and his family reached Mumbai on August 16, the rumours of their started making rounds a couple of weeks before. Both Priyanka and Nick took to their social handles to make their relationship official. Among the people who congratulated PeeCee, Nick's father Kevin Jones was the first one to comment. His brother Joe Jonas too welcomed Priyanka to their family on social media.

Soon after PeeCee's official announcement, her colleagues and friends from the industry from Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh posted congratulatory messages for on her wall. But what caught our attention was the sweetest comment by her future Father-in-Law Kevin Jonas. He congratulated her and warmly welcomed her to the Jonas family. Kevin wrote, "So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement."

Nick's elder brother Joe too shared the picture of Priyanka and Nick and wrote a heartwarming message.

"I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you, " his comment read.

Kevin even shared some exclusive pictures from their roka ceremony and was visibly impressed with the Indian culture. He wrote, "What an amazing day of celebration for @nickjonas and @priyankachopra engagement and Indian culture."

Well, we bet you just can't take your eyes off the beautiful pics! Priyanka and Nick look perfect together and we just can't wait for more pics to surface on the internet.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions.

The actress had remained tight-lipped about her relationship status all this time and had earlier said that she will talk about her personal life only when she feels that the time is right for her.