Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas gets a new look, Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling—See pics

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The love story of desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has left everyone smitten. The duo is currently chilling in Los Angeles and their pictures painting the city red together have gone viral.

One of the active fan clubs of the actress shared some pictures of the duo from LA and it's not Priyanka but Nick's new moustache look which has caught our attention. The international pop star can be seen sporting a moustache and that's making us curious.

Check out the pics:

The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Priyanka Chopra, nick jonas new look, Nick Jonas, nick jonas moustache

