Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas opens up on relationship with Priyanka Chopra, calls it an instant thing

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are having the best of their time together. The duo, who tied the knot a month back, is currently vacationing along with their family member in Switzerland. 

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Tonight, Nick opened up about his relationship and had some special thing to say about his wifey.

"It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key. My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up. It's been a good year (2018)," the 26-year-old singer said.

In this Instagram image, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sharing an intimate moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone! #2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated Christmas in London. The newlyweds were joined in by Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner, Franklin Jonas, Nick's parents Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and others.

Reports say that the newlyweds will be throwing their fourth reception party in Los Angeles. The lavish bash will see the presence of many Hollywood stars and couple’s close friends. 

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas priyanka nick Priyanka Chopra Switzerland Nick Jonas photos

