Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas says 'Namaste', Priyanka Chopra sends kisses—See pic

Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Nick Jonas says &#039;Namaste&#039;, Priyanka Chopra sends kisses—See pic

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas's sweet social media exchange is totally giving us relationship goals. Priyanka and international singer Nick got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

PeeCee shared on her Instagram story, a picture of Nick where he can be seen wearing a t-shirt which reads 'Namaste'. And our desi girl sent him some kisses.

Check out the screen grab here:

Aww, isn't it romantic?

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

 

 

