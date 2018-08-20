Nick Jonas shares video of Priyanka Chopra dancing to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'—Watch

New Delhi: After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's much talked about the wedding, desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas got engaged at her Mumbai residence in a private ceremony. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'. Nick took to his Instagram and shared a video of Priyanka dancing to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' along with a little girl from the orphanage. He put it up as his story.

A fan club shared it on Instagram. Check it out here and also check the screen grab.

Did you check the caption? Simply, adorable!

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Meanwhile, Nick and family have headed back to the US after the engagement ceremony.