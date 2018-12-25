Nicki Minaj joins cast of 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

New Delhi: American rapper Nicki Minaj is all set to lend her voice for a character in the upcoming animated film titled 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'.

Other celebrities, including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage, will reprise their roles from the first film, reported Variety. They are being joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods.

The adventure film is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice. It is produced by John Cohen along with Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews. David Maisel and Catherine Winder are the executive producers for the film.

Interestingly, the release date of 'Angry Birds Movie 2' coincides with the 10th anniversary of the popular video game. The 'Angry Birds' video game has been downloaded more than 4 billion times.

The 2016 film 'Angry Birds' grossed USD 350 million worldwide, including USD 107.5 million domestically.

The film was directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis and was set on an island populated entirely by happy birds, except for Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride).

Hader returns as Leonard, king of the pigs and Peter Dinklage lends his voice for the Mighty Eagle.

Minaj`s movie credits include 'Ice Age: Continental Drift', 'The Other Woman' and 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'.

The rapper has earned 10 Grammy Awards nominations, six American Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.The animation sequel will hit the big screens on August 16, 2019.