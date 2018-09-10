हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj keeps it calm post feud with Cardi B

Washington DC:  Seems like Nicki Minaj is keeping it calm after her fight with Cardi B.While leaving the venue where the Harper`s Bazaar ICONS party was held during New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the `bed` singer was seen smiling and blowing kisses to the crowd, People reported.

The long-running feud between star rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj recently turned physical when the two got into a heated altercation during the Harper`s Bazaar ICONS party at the NYFW.

The fight got ugly when the `I Like It` singer threw her red shoe at Minaj and yelled that people were talking about her daughter. Following the incident, security escorted Cardi out, barefoot, with a large lump clearly visible on her forehead, while Nicki stayed inside. 

