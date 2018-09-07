हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj wants to donate $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens

Rapper Nicki Minaj has offered her support to the former 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens saying that she wants to give him $25,000.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj has offered her support to the former 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens saying that she wants to give him $25,000.

Since the world learned Owens was working at a grocery store between acting gigs, he has been inundated with support and even offered a job by actor Tyler Perry.

And on Thursday, Minaj also offered her support to Owens, reports people.com.

"This man is a whole f-- legend," the rapper said during her latest episode of "Queen Radio". 

"That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000."

Minaj also called out Karma Lawrence, the woman who took Owens` photograph at a Trader Joe`s store in New Jersey where he was bagging groceries.

Calling Lawrence a "stupid f-", the star accused her of "trying to embarrass this hardworking man", who played Elvin Tibideaux in "The Cosby Show" from 1985-1992.

