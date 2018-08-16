Nicolas Cage based Spider-Man Noir on Humphrey Bogart in 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Los Angeles: Actor Nicolas Cage, who is voicing Spider-Man Noir in Sony's upcoming animated film "Into the Spider-Verse", has said he based his performance on Humphrey Bogart.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 54-year-old actor said Bogart and other Hollywood screen legends from the '30s and '40s served as inspirations for the characterization of Spider-Man Noir.

"There are multiple Spider-Men in different dimensions that are kind of colliding together. My character's Spider-Man Noir. He's really Peter Parker from the '30s. I tried to channel those noir films with (Humphrey) Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with (James) Cagney, or Edward G Robinson, that kind of way of talking," Cage said.

"I tried to give the character that. It was a lot of fun. I think it should be quite funny. The movie definitely has a sense of humour, and that's a good thing because it's good for the whole family," he added.

The animated film is set in an alternate universe from Sony's other Spider-Man properties but introduces a shared multiverse. It features actor Shameik Moore as Miles Morales who takes on the role of Spider-Man.

As Morales juggles his high school life with his status as a superhero, he is introduced to the "Spider-Verse" where there can be more than one Spider-Man.