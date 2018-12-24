हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman looks happy to be home

Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban shared a laugh during a church outing in Australia with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Sydney: Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban shared a laugh during a church outing in Australia with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

They have been enjoying a leisurely time Down Under ahead of the festive season. 

On Sunday, Kidman and Urban looked every inch the doting parents as they enjoyed an outing with their two children, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The duo strolled together in the Sydney sunshine with their daughters. The family looked in good spirits, with both Kidman and Urband sharing a laugh as they made their way to church. 

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Faith Margaret

