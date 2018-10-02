हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nidhhi Agarwal to play a non-glamorous role in Savyasachi

After trying her luck in Bollywood, newbie Nidhi Agarwal is all set to explore the Telugu film industry.

Nidhhi Agarwal to play a non-glamorous role in Savyasachi

New Delhi: After trying her luck in Bollywood, newbie Nidhi Agarwal is all set to explore the Telugu film industry.

Nidhhi is all set to mark her Telugu debut with Savyasachi and the actress has gone de-glam for the film. 

In the latest snippet from Savyasachi, the actress is seen donning specs as she will be portraying the role of a simple innocent and independent girl.

It is a visual treat for all the fans to see Nidhhi in an all-new avatar.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi has earned a huge fan following in a short span of time. The actress already has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. 

On the work front, Niddhi is currently prepping up for her Telugu debut Savyasachi. The actress has also signed her next Bollywood flick with director Shree Narayan produced by KriArj Entertainment.

