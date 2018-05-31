Nidhhi Agerwal and cricketer KL Rahul spotted together in Bandra—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood and cricket make for a deadly combination. Several actresses and cricketers make for a gorgeous couple. B-Town actress Nidhhi Agerwal and cricketer KL Rahul were recently spotted hanging out together at Bandra's plush eat-out zone.

Ever since the two were clicked coming out from Mumbai's Corniche restaurant last night, rumours are abuzz that the duo might be dating. However, it's too early to believe it as the stars have not spoken anything about their relationship status as yet.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Some of the hit couples from Bollywood and cricketing world include Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh- Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech to name a few. Besides, reports of Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvRam dating cricketer Hardik Pandya have also been doing the rounds. However, none of the two confirmed their relationship status as yet.

Meanwhile, Nidhhi made her debut in B-Town with 'Munna Michael' (2017) starring Tiger Shroff in the lead. She was also the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 finalist. The actress is currently gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with 'Savyasachi'.