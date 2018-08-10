हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal dances to Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's 'Zingaat' and gives it a new twist—Watch

On the professional front, before entering Bollywood, Nidhhi was also the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 finalist. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her smashing debut with Tiger Shroff starrer 'Munna Michael' last year. The girl-next-door Nidhhi is a passionate dancer and recently shared something interesting on her Instagram account.

The young and talented Nidhhi shared her version of the Zingaat dance. In the video, Nidhhi can be seen grooving to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's electric song from the film ''Dhadak'. She is dancing along with her choreographer and we must say that she has done it in her own style.

Watch it here:

On the professional front, before entering Bollywood, Nidhhi was also the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 finalist. The actress is currently gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with 'Savyasachi'.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has remained steady at the Box Office giving the newcomers—Janhvi and Ishaan their maiden hit.

 

