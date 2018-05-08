Nita Ambani dancing with daughter Isha to Katrina's song is too cute to miss! Watch

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged to Ajay Piramal's son Anand and the family hosted a star-studded engagement party last night at their residence in Mumbai. The who's who of the entertainment industry was seen attendance.

Several fan clubs on social media are flooded with pictures and videos of the Ambani engagement bash. A latest video is doing the rounds where mommy Nita Ambani can be seen dancing with daughter Isha on Katrina Kaif's 'Baar Baar Dekho' track 'Nach Dene Sare'.

A post shared by isha ambani (@iishaambani) on May 7, 2018 at 9:15pm PDT

Also, check out Nita Ambani's solo dance performance where she is grooving to late actress Sridevi's 'English Vinglish' song 'Navrai Majhi'.

A post shared by Nita Ambani (@nitamambani) on May 7, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

A few days back, Isha's brother Akash and Shloka got engaged and the family was spotted at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking blessings. Isha and Anand's wedding is reportedly going to take place in December this year.

Anand's father is the founder of Piramal Realty, country's one of the leading real estate companies.