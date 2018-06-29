हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akash Ambani

Nita Ambani's dance performance at son Akash Ambani's pre-engagement party is unmissable—Watch

Earlier in March, after the Goa proposal, the Ambanis visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai seeking divine blessings of the lord for the new beginnings.

Nita Ambani&#039;s dance performance at son Akash Ambani&#039;s pre-engagement party is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Business tycoon  Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani will soon be formally engaged to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta. The pre-engagement festivities began at the Ambani mansion-Antilla in Mumbai and on Thursday night. The who's who of Bollywood attended the event and made it a night to remember. Pictures and videos from the event have already gone viral on social media and people are pouring warm wishes on the entire family.

Nita Ambani performed on her son's pre-engagement party on Thursday and her video is simply unmissable.

An Instagram fanpage shared the video:

 

A post shared by Nita Ambani (@nitaambani5) on

Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in Goa on March 24, 2018, and the news spread like fire. The duo in the presence of the families had a beautiful celebration followed by a star-studded bash. The couple will have a formal engagement function on June 30th, 2018.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate and managing director of Rosy Blue, Russell and Mona Mehta. Akash and Shloka studied together in the school before eventually falling in love. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year in Mumbai.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science, reportedly.

Akash AmbaniShloka MehtaNita Ambani

