Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul, who was rumoured to have had a liking for co-inmate Manveer Gurjar, has reportedly reacted to the news of his marital status.

According to a report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to an online portal, the Delhi-girl said, “I don’t want to talk anything about Manveer’s wedding for now. I will talk at some later date. For now, I can only say that I was not involved with him.”

However, according to the report in the portal, her friend said, “Listen, Nitibha is shocked. She won’t talk right now. Please don’t push her to say anything. She will definitely spill the beans on Manveer when the time is right and she wants to.”

Nitibha and Manveer shared a great chemistry while they were inside the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. Their pairing was so refreshing and cute that many of their fans started addressing them as NitVeer. But now that Manveer has admitted to being already married, NitVeer fans will be disappointed for sure.