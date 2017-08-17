close
No competition at home: Nitesh Tiwary on wife Ashwiny Iyer

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary is proud of his director-wife Ashwiny Iyer but insists the duo have a very different working style where they don't compete but help each other grow.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:47
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ @niteshtiwari22
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ @niteshtiwari22

Mumbai: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary is proud of his director-wife Ashwiny Iyer but insists the duo have a very different working style where they don't compete but help each other grow.

Nitesh, who gave last year's blockbuster "Dangal", has penned Ashwiny's latest "Bareilly Ki Barfii".

"The trailers and songs have received good response, so as a writer I feel happy. As a husband, I feel very proud of what Ashwiny has achieved with the film. I hope people enjoy the film a lot," Nitesh told reporters at a special screening of the film last night.

The film marks Ashwiny's second directorial outing after her critically-acclaimed "Nil Battey Sannata".
Nitesh, who has previously helmed "Bhoothnath" and co- directed "Chillar Party", said there is no competition between him and Ashwiny.

"There is no competition. We have been working with each other since a long time so there is a clear understanding. We work on each other's strengths and try to improve our weaknesses.

"She is a very different kind of director, my working style is different. As a husband and wife, we give each other constructive feedback and live our professional lives in our own way," He added.

The film, starting Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, is scheduled to releases tomorrow. 

