No Filter Neha: Angad Bedi opens up on girlfriends, family and much more

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia's much talked about celebrity podcast show 'No Filter Neha' season 2 saw hubby Angad Bedi as the latest guest. The actor talked about all things personal, fun and what came out from the conversation was exactly what the fans wanted to hear.

The happy couple is expecting their first child and Angad revealed on the show how he went to meet Neha's parents and break the news of her pregnancy before marriage. Watch the video clips shared by the actress on Instagram:

He said, “Considering you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you. Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

He even opened up on his 75 girlfriends and why his best friend Yuvraj Singh was upset with him for keeping his marriage a secret.

The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018.