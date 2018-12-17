हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Game of Thrones

No Game of Thrones reunion for Jason Momoa

Before opening the final chapter, "Game of Thrones" makers will be treating fans with a reunion episode. But actor Jason Momoa says he won't be a part of the special episode.

Pic Courtesy: Show still

Manila: Before opening the final chapter, "Game of Thrones" makers will be treating fans with a reunion episode. But actor Jason Momoa says he won't be a part of the special episode.

HBO channel confirmed the news of the special episode, but it won't air on the network. It will only be available as part of the complete series home video box set, which will package all eight seasons together.

Asked if he will make an appearance in the reunion episode, Momoa told IANS exclusively: "I don't think so."

Momoa played the role of warlord of the Dothraki people Khal Drogo in the series, which brings the story from George R.R. Martin's novels about the quest to claim the Iron Throne alive. The final season will arrive in April next year.

At the moment, Momoa is riding high on success of his superhero film Aquaman.

The Warner Bros project explores the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) and takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be -- a king. The film released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release. It opened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

At a press conference in Manila, Momoa said that he relates to the diverse ethnic background of Aquaman.

"Like Arthur, I was a half-breed, split between Iowa and Hawaii, so I could definitely identify with that. And from the Philippines to Hawaii to Tahiti and Fiji, many islands have their celebrated water gods. That resonated with me instantly," the actor said.

