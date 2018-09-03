हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

No pressure to live up to family's name: Abhishek Bachchan

He does not see his return to the silver screen as being his second innings. 

No pressure to live up to family&#039;s name: Abhishek Bachchan

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan is never under pressure to live up to his family's name but says high audience expectation is always good to bring out the best in any actor.

The star son, who rates his dad Amitabh Bachchan as his favourite actor, says his family background is not something on his mind when facing camera and he feels like any other artiste in the industry.

"That's a good thing, people should have high expectations of you. Then you can deliver to high expectations," Abhishek told PTI.

The 'Guru', 'Yuva' and 'Dhoom' actor is back with 'Manmarziyaan' releasing on September 14, after a two-year break, which he spent reassessing and re-evaluating his acting career.

"It was a personal decision about how I want to approach my work. It wasn't the kind of work I was doing or anything. It was just that I felt I as an actor had become a bit complacent about," he said.

He does not see his return to the silver screen as being his second innings. "But that's what you (media) are all going to call, so I will accept that".

Excited and happy with Anurag Kashyap-directed 'Manmarziyaan', he is now keen to know what the audiences are going to think about the movie.

Abhishek said he really enjoyed working with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the main leads in the upcoming film, along with him, describing them as gifted actors, and it was a great learning experience for him.

He said he has been focusing on his schedules in the last one year and has "lots and lots of work" going forward. 

 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan filmsAmitabh BachchanManmarziyaanBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close