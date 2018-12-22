Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Mumbai: Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is all praises for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's performance in his latest release 'Zero' in which he essays the role of a vertically-challenged man Bauua Singh.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday, in a video message said she and her family loved the movie directed by Aanand L Rai. The video has been watched over a hundred times on the social media.

"Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family Loved it," she said.

Malala, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old superstar and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at the Oxford University, once again requested the actor to meet her.

"I am a big fan of you and it was a nice chat with you on Twitter. I hope one day you can come to Oxford or anywhere in the UK and we can meet in person, and it would be my big big day to see you. You are the best and amazing, superb and awesome. Everybody says this to you so I will just repeat it again that you are amazing," she added.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, 'Zero' also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film, which released on Friday, saw an opening of Rs 20.14 crore. A Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions project, 'Zero' has been produced by Gauri Khan.