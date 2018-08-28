Nora Fatehi shares 'Dilbar' video and no it's not what you think—Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's latest dance number 'Dilbar' from 'Satyamev Jayate' has set the internet on fire. The song easily crossed 100 million views on YouTube within days of its release and no sooner was the social media flooded with several mashups and dance videos.

When almost everyone is dancing to 'Dilbar' song and posting their videos on Instagram and Twitter, Nora shared a video of a dance troupe. She encouraged the girls to dance and wrote in the caption: “Issa mood, gotta support talent! love this dancehall twist to#dilbarand 16 shots #swag, brings me back to my highschool days aayyyyyy you go girls thank you.”

The girls dancing in the video have done a great job! It's good to see celebrities backing talent on public platform. And even better if the 'Dilbar' girl herself is praising the dance troupe, right?

The song has created a storm online and has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It's her breathtaking belly dance that will leave your jaws on the floor. Nora sizzles and aces her Belly dance moves while John keeps his tough look on.

'Dilbar' song originally featured elegance personified Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum'. The film released in 1999. The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka. Do not miss the flute used in the song which has been played by Naveen.