Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shows you the difference between Bollywood imagination and reality - Watch the funny video

In the video, we see Nora pulling off a funny act along with her friend Bahij Kaddoura.  

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi knows how to tickle your funny bone, and she does it like a pro. The actress-dancer keeps posting hilarious videos on Instagram, and we came across one that shows you the difference between imagination and reality.

Here's how the story unfolds - Nora wearing a short dress passes by a man in shorts and T-Shirt on the road. Her wallet accidentally drops on the ground, and the man hands it over to her. 

Cut to - Nora instantly transforms into a saree clad woman and the man is seen wearing a red Kurta Pyjama. A filmi sequence of the event follows as Nora does all the thumkas and the man follows her after being struck by her beauty.

Cut to reality - Nora beats up the man for stalking her.

The video is worth a watch.

Check it out here:

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who won a million hearts by her simplicity and charm, had showcased her dancing skills on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2015. And boy, she was dayum good. 

The Moroccan beauty excels not just in belly dancing but other forms of dance too. She started learning pole dance a few days back and had even posted a video to showcase her skill.

For the unversed, Nora had appeared in a special song in Baahubali: The Beginning featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

