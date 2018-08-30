Nora Fatehi explains her 'cold stares' to alleged ex Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia with a cryptic tweet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in May this year. After their wedding, the couple left everyone surprised yet again by sharing the news of Neha's pregnancy. A while ago, reports regarding Angad's alleged ex-girlfriend, Nora Fatehi giving cold stares to the couple at an event had surfaced but looks like the gorgeous 'Dilbar' girl is way above all of that.

In a rather cryptic tweet, the actress has explained her 'cold stares'.

Along with sharing a meme, Nora wrote, "my indifferent expression on my face in public may give”evil vibes”but trust me at that moment I’m only thinking about whether im having a burger or pizza for dinner & waiting to get into my pjs. Im living my best life!No time to stare at people at events im way above that"

my indifferent expression on my face in public may give”evil vibes”but trust me at that moment I’m only thinking about whether im having a burger or pizza for dinner & waiting to get into my pjs. Im living my best life!No time to stare at people at events im way above that pic.twitter.com/fWL1wCDNXX — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) August 29, 2018

Well, that would put all rumours to rest for sure!

The actress has been currently ruling the internet with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate'. The film stars John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee and had sent cash registers ringing the day it hit theatres.

After making our jaws drop in 'Dilbar', the actress is ready to set the silver screen ablaze by playing a role in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'.

Looks like Nora is on a roll professionally and we just can't wait to see more of her on screen!