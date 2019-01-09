Nora Fatehi teaches 'Kamariya' hook step to this Moroccan celeb and you have to watch what happens next!

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi, better known as the 'Dilbar' girl has slowly made her own niche place in Bollywood. Last year was super successful for the Moroccan beauty as two of her dance songs topped charts and became blockbuster hits.

Besides, 'Dilbar' from 'Satyamev Jayate', she also grooved impressively in 'Kamariya' from 'Stree' which was a big hit of 2018. Nora took to her Instagram and shared a video of her teaching the hook step of 'Kamariya' to a Moroccan celeb Momo Bousfiha, who happens to be a popular name in radio and even has a solid YouTube presence.

Watch what happens when Nora teaches him dance:

Isn't it simply hilarious?

The model turned actress Nora is known for her exceptional dancing skills and she has shown them off in 'Kamariya' song from 'Stree'. It has been sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar. The music is composed by Sachin- Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry.