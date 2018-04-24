Nora Fatehi's face mask video will show you how to have fun with a friend - Watch

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi's Instagram is a window into her personal space. Through her posts, we get to see the real side of her that's so full of life and vibrancy.

A few days ago, we shared a couple of her throwback videos that showed her dancing with makeup artiste Marce Pedrozo.

And here's a video which shows her having utmost fun like crazy with her buddy Eisha Acton.

In the video, Nora, who is wearing a face mask making funny expressions and her friend reacts to her antics.

It will show you how to have fun with your bestie.

Check out this video.

Nora, the Moroccon beauty, recently featured in a video Naah ft. with Harrdy Sandhu.

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who won a million hearts by her simplicity and charm, had showcased her dancing skills on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2015. And boy, she was dayum good.

Fatehi excels not just in belly dancing but other forms of dance too. She started learning pole dance a few days back and had even posted a video to showcase her skill.

Nora has worked in quite a few films and the list includes - Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, Mr.X, Rocky Handsome and My Birthday Song. She has also done Telugu and Malayalam films.

For the unversed, Nora had also appeared in a special song in Baahubali: The Beginning featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.