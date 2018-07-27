Nora Fatehi's killer dance moves will give you TGIF feels—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her killer belly dancing in the song 'Dilbar' from the upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate' which stars John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The song created a storm and has crossed 135 million views so far.

Nora has also been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The movie has an ensemble star-cast including Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover to name a few.

Nora took to Instagram to share a dance video, celebrating the success of Dilbar song and her being a part of 'Bharat'.

Check out the video here:

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jul 25, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

Talking about 'Bharat', Nora had told IANS "Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It`s a dream come true! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination. For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. I am looking forward to begin shooting soon,"

'Bharat' is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2019.

Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the project but in a startling twist, the actress backed out even before she began shooting for the film. Reports are that her marriage to international pop-sensation Nick Jonas is the reason behind Priyanka pulling out of the film. However, there has been no official confirmation of Nick and Priyanka's marriage or engagement