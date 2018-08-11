हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kamariya

Nora Fatehi's sizzling moves in 'Kamariya' garners 10 million views on Youtube-Watch

Model-turned-actress Nora Fatehi became a huge sensation after showcasing her scintillating moves in the remake of popular Bollywood song 'Dilbar' from Satyamev Jayate. The actress recently enticed the audience with her even more sizzling moves in her latest track 'Kamariya' from Stree which has garnered 10 million views on Youtube in just two days.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s sizzling moves in &#039;Kamariya&#039; garners 10 million views on Youtube-Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Nora Fatehi became a huge sensation after showcasing her scintillating moves in the remake of popular Bollywood song 'Dilbar' from Satyamev Jayate. The actress recently enticed the audience with her even more sizzling moves in her latest track 'Kamariya' from Stree which has garnered 10 million views on Youtube in just two days.

The song features Nora and the three male actors from 'Stree'. She has been presented in the desi avatar and we here moves are definitely going to sweep you off your feet. 'Kamariya' has been sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar. The music is composed by Sachin- Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

Watch the video:

'Stree' is a horror comedy film which has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and is scheduled to hit the screens on August 31, 2018.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry. At present, she is hosting MTV Dating in the Dark.

 

Tags:
kamariyaNora FatehistreeRajkummar RaodilbarShraddha Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close