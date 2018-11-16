हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's throwback dance video will give you TGIF feels - Watch

And as we wait with bated breath for Dilbar in Arabic, here's taking a look at a video shared by Nora on Instagram.  

Nora Fatehi's throwback dance video will give you TGIF feels - Watch
Pic courtesy: Movie still. (Satyameva Jayate)

Mumbai: Fans of Nora Fatehi are eagerly looking forward to the Arabic version of the chartbuster song Dilbar from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate. The Moroccan beauty is all set to make her singing debut with the Arabic song, and she recently shared a glimpse of her look in the video.

And as we wait with bated breath for Dilbar in Arabic, here's taking a look at a video shared by Nora on Instagram. The throwback video shows Nora shaking a leg with choreographer Rajit Dev to DJ Snake's - Taki Taki ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.

Nora, who masters the art of dancing, grooves to the track along with her choreographer. She dances like there's no tomorrow. This video will give you TGIF feels and inspire you to spend the weekend like a free spirit.

Check it out here:

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who won a million hearts by her simplicity and charm, had showcased her dancing skills on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2015. The Moroccan beauty excels not just in belly dancing but other forms of dance too. Her pole dancing skills will make your jaw drop. 

Here's wishing Nora hearty congratulations for her singing debut.

