Not Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to romance Ranveer Singh in Takht

New Delhi: Karan Johar's upcoming project Takht which is making the right kind of noise even before the release of the film, has an interesting development. The film has been touted as the Mughal version of his multi-starrer Kabhi Bahu Kabhi Gham as it stars all the big names in the industry. According to latest updates, it is being reported that Alia Bhatt will not star opposite Ranveer Singh. She has been paired opposite her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

If reports are to be trusted, Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Dara Shukoh and Vicky Kaushal will play the famous Mughal warrior Aurangzeb in the film. The story would revolve around the relationship between Mughal Emperor brothers. A source close to the makers has revealed that Alia Bhatt will be paired with Vicky Kaushal in Takht and Ranveer Singh will be romancing Janhvi Kapoor. Whereas earlier it was being said that Alia and Ranveer have been paired opposite each other.

This is the first time that Ranveer and Kareena will be seen in a movie together. Although the buzz is that they will play siblings in the venture.

Before Takht, Ranveer and Alia's Gully Boy will hit the screens as they have almost wrapped up the shooting for the film.

With such an incredible and interesting casting, 'Takht' will certainly be big on the buzzword. The film will be directed by Karan Johar and the screenplay is by Sumit Roy.