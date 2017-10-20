Not just one Harvey Weinstein: Priyanka Chopra

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra says people like controversial Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein are present across the world.

Priyanka slammed Weinstein and spoke about women empowerment at the 2017 Marie Claire Power Trip earlier this week, reports marieclaire.com.

Asked whether there's a Harvey Weinstein in India, Priyanka said: "I don't think there is and I don't think there is only a Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood. I think there will be a lot more stories that will come up. That happens not just in India, but all over the world. It's the power of men trying to take away the power of women. It's about feeling powerful and macho."

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by more than three dozen women, including several top actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, Lupita Nyong'o and Angelina Jolie.

"We watch the news and look for things that will be positive and that the world will be in a better place. But the reality is, the world is not. It's not just about sexuality. It's not about sex. It's about power," Priyanka said.

The former Miss World also spoke against the "big boys' club" and said because of it women are scared that a misstep might put them at risk of losing a role.

"It's an isolating feeling. The easiest thing to take away from a woman is her work," she said.

Priyanka, known in the US for Quantico, added: "So what if I'm in heels?. So what if I wear a dress? We've been told our femininity is our weakness, but it is not. We can be compassionate. We can be tough. When you open your mouth, you deliver."