Not Taimur but 'Tim', says little munchkin to paps in this viral video—Watch

New Delhi: Who can escape the charm of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. He has his own fan army on social media and is already a superstar. The paps love to follow him and track every appearance he makes calls for a click!

Taimur's photos are splashed almost every day without a fail on social media platforms and surely if you are having a bad day, just look at his pictures. It will definitely cheer you up!

Currently, a video of Taimur has gone viral on the internet where the little ball of cuteness can be seen correcting the paps when they shout 'Taimur, Taimur'. He says in his cutesy baby voice, 'it is Tim'!

Watch the video here which has been shared by a fan club on Instagram:

And then he waves a 'bye, bye' to the paps who can't escape his charm. If this doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will!

The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance. He already has several fan clubs dedicated to him.