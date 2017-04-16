close
Noted actor Clifton James dead

Veteran actor Clifton James, who appeared as Sheriff J.W. Pepper in James Bond films, died at the age of 96. James died in Oregon, US, on Saturday, surrounded by friends and family, loved ones told variety.com in a statement.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 13:55
Noted actor Clifton James dead
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Washington: Veteran actor Clifton James, who appeared as Sheriff J.W. Pepper in James Bond films, died at the age of 96. James died in Oregon, US, on Saturday, surrounded by friends and family, loved ones told variety.com in a statement.

He was born in 1920, the eldest child of Grace and Harry James, and grew up just outside Portland, Oregon. He fought for five years on the front lines of the South Pacific, earning two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for his service during World War II, said his relatives.

His acting career spanned nearly six decades and included theatre, film, and television. 

James first appeared on stage in "The Time of Your Life". He went on to perform in several Broadway shows, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "All The Way Home".

