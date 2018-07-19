हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gopaldas Neeraj

Noted poet-lyricist Gopaldas Neeraj dead

Gopaldas Saxena, he wrote under the pen name 'Neeraj'.

Noted poet-lyricist Gopaldas Neeraj dead
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Noted poet and lyricist Gopaldas Neeraj breathed his last on Thursday. The legendary poet was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from lung infection and was initially being treated for the same at an Agra hospital. 

The 93-year-old poet was shifted to AIIMS on July 17, 2018, after his health deteriorated, reveal initial reports. Renowned for his writings, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007 respectively. 

Gopaldas Saxena, he wrote under the pen name 'Neeraj' and became a popular figure in Hindi literature. He also was a professor and taught Hindi literature at Dharma Samaj College, Aligarh. 

Many of his works were used in Bollywood movies. Some of his writings were turned as songs in Hindi films which got him even more accolades. He became a famous songwriter who had the fluency to write in Hindi and Urdu languages. 

He wrote lyrics for songs such as 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe' from the film 'Kanyadaan'. It was sung by melodious Mohammed Rafi. Other of his popular works include Shokhiyo Mein Ghola Jai from 'Prem Pujari', Bas Yahi Apradh Main Har Baar Karta Hoon from 'Pehchan', Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from Mera Naam Joker to name a few. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

 

 

 

