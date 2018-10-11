हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Now learn garba with 'Dance with Madhuri'

Dance with Madhuri is an online dance academy venture by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, which gives its users the chance to learn various dance styles from the best choreographers.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The festivities in India have begun and with Navratri, everyone is all set for non-stop fun and dance grooving to the foot tapping garba beats. To match up with the festive craziness, Magic 106.4 FM has joined hands with 'Dance with Madhuri' and have launched garba coaching classes.

"Dance is an expression of spirit and life. With the Navratri season, we at Dance with Madhuri are collaborating with Magic 106.4 FM for exclusive garba coaching classes. I urge all the listeners to tune into their festive mood and participate in this contest. The few selected winners will get an opportunity to get coached by the very popular Kruti Mahesh, who is an expert choreographer and a part of my team," the actress said in a statement.

Mahesh has extensively worked with Madhuri Dixit and is also a part of her online academy. Commenting on the garba coaching classes concept, Nisha Narayanan, COO, MAGIC FM says, " With garba coaching classes the idea was to engage with the listeners giving them another reason to celebrate the festivities."

