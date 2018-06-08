Now we're all close: Anne Hathaway on 'Ocean's 8' cast

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anne Hathaway

Los Angeles: Actress Anne Hathaway says the entire cast of the upcoming film "Ocean`s 8" has grown close to each other.

The film has an ensemble cast including Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter. 

"I`d met a couple of them before but I wasn`t close with anybody. Now we`re all close," Hathaway said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It just was this huge, huge love fest, which is great, cause there`s this terrible rumour out there that women can`t get along. And man, did we just murder that rumour. We just loved each other so much and it was so special," she added. 

Hathaway said that the support she received from her colleagues was "really significant" as it was her first appearance in a film after giving birth to her now two-year-old son Jonathan in April 2016.

"After I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and I was a different size than I normally am. And the director Gary Ross told me, `That`s great, we have eight women in this movie and need to have as many body types as we can`," she said. 

