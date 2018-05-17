Nushrat Bharucha aka 'Sweety' from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' celebrates birthday in a special way—Pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan tasted huge success with 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' starring his favourites Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead. The film was a laugh riot with bromance vs romance forming the crux of the storyline.

Nushrat has worked with the filmmaker in a couple of films including the famous 'Pyaar Ka Punchname' series. The actress gained recognition as Sweety from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and looked gorgeous in her glamourous avatar. She won accolades for portraying the character of Sweety which had a mean streak to her with much elan. The film got a big thumbs up from the audiences and especially the music received a thunderous response.

She celebrated her birthday on May 17 in a special way with kids from Smile Foundation at Andheri, Mumbai. Check out some of her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress turned 33 recently and was first seen in 'Jai Santoshi Maa' in 2006. But she made her Bollywood debut with 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha' in 2010. The popular face even forayed into television and was first seen in 'Kittie Party' which was telecast in 2002. Later in 2010, she was seen in 'Seven'.

Here's wishing the 'Sweety' a sweet happy birthday!