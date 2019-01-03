हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
selfie bebo

Odia actress Simran Singh alias Selfie Bebo found dead

Body of a young Odia actress Simran Singh, also known as Selfie Bebo was recovered from Mahanadi river bed by the police on Thursday, reports Odia Post.

Odia actress Simran Singh alias Selfie Bebo found dead

New Delhi: Body of a young Odia actress Simran Singh, also known as Selfie Bebo was recovered from Mahanadi river bed by the police on Thursday, reports Odia Post.

There were multiple injuries on the actress' head and face. A leather bag was also discovered near her body by the Police.

Although the cause of death has not been known, her family has alleged that Simran was murdered by her husband.

The late actress has acted in  Sambalpuri albums  Selfie Bebo, Rickshawala, Rimjhim, Mor Girlfriend-2, Dil Ka Raza, Dj Babu Return among others.

Tags:
selfie beboSimran Singhodia actress deadSelfie BeboRickshawalaRimjhimMor Girlfriend-2Dil Ka RazaDj Babu

Must Watch