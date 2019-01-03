Odia actress Simran Singh alias Selfie Bebo found dead

New Delhi: Body of a young Odia actress Simran Singh, also known as Selfie Bebo was recovered from Mahanadi river bed by the police on Thursday, reports Odia Post.

There were multiple injuries on the actress' head and face. A leather bag was also discovered near her body by the Police.

Although the cause of death has not been known, her family has alleged that Simran was murdered by her husband.

The late actress has acted in Sambalpuri albums Selfie Bebo, Rickshawala, Rimjhim, Mor Girlfriend-2, Dil Ka Raza, Dj Babu Return among others.