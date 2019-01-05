Odia TV actress Laxmipriya Behera aka Nikita dead

New Delhi: Odia Television actress Laxmipriya Behera,better known as Nikita died while undergoing treatment for an injury at a private hospital in Cuttack on January 5. The actress was admitted to the hospital following a head injury, according to reports in local media.

As per reports, Nikita had gone to her father’s house where she reportedly got injured after falling off the terrace.

Accor her father, mother and husband, the actress died due to head injury. Reports also stated that Nikita had also sustained minor injuries on her body.

However, it has not been revealed under what circumstances she fell off the terrace.

Nikita is popularly known for her roles in Odia movies including ‘Chori chori mana chori’, ‘Maa ra Panatakani’ and ‘Smile please’ .